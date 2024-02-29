Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Camera crews arrived early at Banny’s drive through fish and chip restaurant in Trafalgar Street and were filming until around 11-30am. The area around the Keirby Hotel is also said to be one of the locations for filming of ‘Bank of Dave 2: The Sequel.’

The film, which this time will tell the story of Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick’s attempt to take down payday lenders, is the follow-up to the surprise 2023 hit movie, which charted Dave’s attempt to set up a high street bank. Dave has said the success of the movie, and subsequent worldwide exposure has changed his life, and promised that the sequel will be even bigger than the original. The film put Burnley on the global map last year with Bank of Dave. Aswell as a selection of locations in Burnley film crews will also be shooting scenes in Colne and the Ribble Valley. Dave has a 60-strong crew at his house converting his helicopter hangar into a studio.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cameras were rolling in Burnley this morning as filming begins on the sequel to the Netlflix hit Bank of Dave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave said: “I’ve also got crew inside my house taking down pictures and replacing them with pictures of Rory Kinnear and Jo Hartley, who will again be playing myself and my wife in the new film. We will be closing down parts of Burnley and filming more scenes in the town than last time even. That’s something I’ve really pushed for.”