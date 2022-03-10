BBC Apprentice first look: Chorley's Aaron Willis as project manager, but babies can't stomach candidates' pureed food
Tonight on The Apprentice, Lord Sugar summons the remaining candidates to KidZania in west London, where he reveals that their next task is to create and brand a new baby food.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:29 pm
With Chorley’s Aaron Willis as project manager looking to win a life-changing £250,000 investment in his business, the stakes are high in tonight’s programme.
Not content with the final product, Aaron adds more rice - but will this be a recipe for disaster?
You can catch up with Aaron’s fate tonight at 9pm, on BBC One.
