Bargain Hunt in St Annes: BBC show came to film at Gerrards Auction Rooms

These were the scenes when the BBC crew came to film an episode of Bargain Hunt at Gerrard’s Auction Rooms on Thursday Oct 27, 2022.

By Lucinda Herbert
35 minutes ago

Bargain Hunt expert Danny Sebastian visited the auction house on St George's Rd in St Annes.

He presented the show where two teams compete to buy items at a live auction, led by auctioneer John Cook.

Here are some pictures from the day.

Bargain Hunt and presenter Danny Sebastian were filming at Gerrards Auction Rooms in St Annes. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Bargain Hunt and presenter Danny Sebastian were filming at Gerrards Auction Rooms in St Annes. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Bargain Hunt and presenter Danny Sebastian were filming at Gerrards Auction Rooms in St Annes. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Bargain Hunt and presenter Danny Sebastian were filming at Gerrards Auction Rooms in St Annes. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Bargain Hunt and presenter Danny Sebastian were filming at Gerrards Auction Rooms in St Annes. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Bargain Hunt and presenter Danny Sebastian were filming at Gerrards Auction Rooms in St Annes. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Bargain Hunt and presenter Danny Sebastian were filming at Gerrards Auction Rooms in St Annes. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Bargain Hunt and presenter Danny Sebastian were filming at Gerrards Auction Rooms in St Annes. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

BBCSt Annes
