Dave, the subject of a hit Netflix movie, was filming at the Scottish loch this week for ITV’s This Morning to mark the 90th anniversary of the first suspected sighting of the Loch Ness Monster, when he met local businesses who told him of the donwturn in tourist numbers they had seen since Covid.

Ever the opportunist, and true to his ethos of helping struggling small businesses, Dave decided to announced on air that he would offer £25,000 to anyone who could provide definitive proof of the legendary creature.

Dave said: “Loch Ness and Scotland as a whole is a beautiful part of the world but it’s been a tough time for local hospitality businesses who told me they have been struggling to get back to pre-Covid levels of tourists.

Dave Fishwick on the banks of Loch Ness

“As I was up there for the 90th anniversary of the first sighting of Nessie I thought it would be a great boost to local businesses to offer £25,000 to anyone who can get definitive proof of the monster.

“I hope this will increase visitor numbers by attracting tourists from miles around.”

Dave was at the opening of the newly imagined Loch Ness Centre in Drumnadrochit, located at the old Drumnadrochit Hotel, where, 90 years ago, Mrs Aldie Mackay hotel manageress reported seeing a 'water beast' in Loch Ness.

Juliana Delaney, chief executive of operator Continuum Attractions, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Dave shares our enthusiasm and passion around this global phenomenon.

“As we look to open our doors, guests will have the opportunity to learn about the legend, and then get to search the famous Loch themselves, armed with further knowledge. We wish everyone luck in their search, we know we will be watching the iconic Loch ourselves. As the Loch Ness Centre says ‘Keep Looking’.”