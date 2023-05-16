The Netflix smash hit, which tells the story of the local minibus salesman turned banker, can now be watched on the big screen in Russia and Ukraine, and has prompted Dave to send his good wishes to the war-torn region.

In a Tweet to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dave said: “Lots of love to you all in Ukraine, dear Mr Zelenskyy. I hope our movie brings a little happiness in these tough times you are all facing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news follows hot on the heels of the movie being released in independent cinemas across the United States, as well as on Virgin Atlantic and British Airways flights.

The Bank of Dave movie poster in Ukraine

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Dave said: “This is a cinematic release, it has been released in all cinemas across Eastern Europe. It will be released on Netflix over there later in the year, but it is being cinematically released first. I hope it brings some cheer to the people in the region having a difficult time at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank of Dave, which told the story of Dave’s battle to set up a high street bank, featured James Bond franchise actor Rory Kinnear in the title role, alongside household namees Phoebe Dynevor, Joel Fry and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.