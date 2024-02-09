Hosted at Burnley’s Reel Cinema, the ‘mockumentary’ is set in Padiham Leisure Centre and stars home grown star Alice Barry, who starred in the hit TV show ‘Shameless.’ There was such an avalanche of interest in the show two screenings were held, one for the cast, crew and staff from Padiham Leisure Centre and the second for the public. The trailer for the pilot dropped last month and Jack said he had been ‘blown away’ by the support he has received from people in Burnley and Padiham.

The show focuses on a day in the life of staff working at a local swimming baths which is under threat due to proposed plans for a modernised leisure complex. Jack hopes a major broadcasting company will support the show and support it being made, ideally into a six part series.

And he has promised that he will be keeping the people of Burnley at the forefront of his mind when it comes to casting with the possibility of arranging open casting days to generate opportunities for local people who may never of acted before.

