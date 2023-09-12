News you can trust since 1886
Festival Academy Encourages Musical Youth

Two sisters who gained national fame when they performed alongside will.i.am on television are among the young people taking part in this year’s Lancaster Music Festival Academy.
By Louise BryningContributor
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:53 BST- 2 min read
Gabriella T, 14, and Jasmine T, 11, aka The Singing Sisters, from Carnforth, have already begun mentoring sessions led by local Sony International recording artists, LOWES, and vocal coach Victoria Munson of Limelight Music Studio, and will perform at the festival on October 13 and 14.

The girls appeared on The Voice Kids last December and also Michael McIntyre’s Big Show. They are being mentored alongside acoustic pop singer, Holly Brown; Matilda Walden, Molly Eden and guitarist/singer, Thuli Cox, 18, who is continuing to hone her skills after attending the 2022 Academy.

“Last year’s Academy was brilliant and this year I’ve had the awesome opportunity to be mentored by LOWES again and been paired up with Molly. We’ve been writing a song together and doing some recording too,” said Thuli, whose dad, international guitar maestro, Tony Cox, performed at last year’s festival.

Gabriella T and Jasmine T who are attending this year's Lancaster Music Festival Academy.Gabriella T and Jasmine T who are attending this year's Lancaster Music Festival Academy.
Thuli began learning piano and guitar aged six and was appearing alongside her dad by the age of 12. She also teaches piano.

“The Academy is good for anybody interested in music and who feels they’ve got a talent for it. It’s an amazing opportunity.”

The first mentoring sessions have focused on song writing, repertoire development, vocal coaching and stagecraft.

“Every young person who comes to the Academy is different so we look at their skills and see how we can develop them,” said Jamie Walker of LOWES.

LOWES have been mentoring young people at the Lancaster Music Festival Academy.LOWES have been mentoring young people at the Lancaster Music Festival Academy.
“As a young person, I remember how older musicians in the Lancaster music community helped me out with advice and equipment and now I’m older, it’s rewarding to work with younger people and see them achieve.”

The acts will learn more skills during September before they step out to perform on the Youth Stage in Market Square and other stages during the festival weekend. They also have the opportunity to perform in Beyond Radio’s live lounge.

The LMF Academy has been made possible by funding from Banks Lyon Memorial Trust.

Festival organisers are also running workshops for young people in stage production and sound engineering before the event, offering opportunities to assist the production of the Youth Stage. Anyone interested, should contact the festival team via the website: lancastermusicfestival.com

