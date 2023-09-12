Festival Academy Encourages Musical Youth

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gabriella T, 14, and Jasmine T, 11, aka The Singing Sisters, from Carnforth, have already begun mentoring sessions led by local Sony International recording artists, LOWES, and vocal coach Victoria Munson of Limelight Music Studio, and will perform at the festival on October 13 and 14.

The girls appeared on The Voice Kids last December and also Michael McIntyre’s Big Show. They are being mentored alongside acoustic pop singer, Holly Brown; Matilda Walden, Molly Eden and guitarist/singer, Thuli Cox, 18, who is continuing to hone her skills after attending the 2022 Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year’s Academy was brilliant and this year I’ve had the awesome opportunity to be mentored by LOWES again and been paired up with Molly. We’ve been writing a song together and doing some recording too,” said Thuli, whose dad, international guitar maestro, Tony Cox, performed at last year’s festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabriella T and Jasmine T who are attending this year's Lancaster Music Festival Academy.

Thuli began learning piano and guitar aged six and was appearing alongside her dad by the age of 12. She also teaches piano.

“The Academy is good for anybody interested in music and who feels they’ve got a talent for it. It’s an amazing opportunity.”

The first mentoring sessions have focused on song writing, repertoire development, vocal coaching and stagecraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every young person who comes to the Academy is different so we look at their skills and see how we can develop them,” said Jamie Walker of LOWES.

LOWES have been mentoring young people at the Lancaster Music Festival Academy.

“As a young person, I remember how older musicians in the Lancaster music community helped me out with advice and equipment and now I’m older, it’s rewarding to work with younger people and see them achieve.”

The acts will learn more skills during September before they step out to perform on the Youth Stage in Market Square and other stages during the festival weekend. They also have the opportunity to perform in Beyond Radio’s live lounge.

The LMF Academy has been made possible by funding from Banks Lyon Memorial Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad