Family fun day and Ceilidh will raise vital charity funds for hospice
and live on Freeview channel 276
“We hope families will turn out in force to join the fun in the knowledge they will be helping a much valued local hospice,” says Michael Holgate, Director of Holgates Holiday Parks.
“Both the family fun day and the Ceilidh are open to everyone and we look forward to a wonderful fund raising event.”
The fun day starts at 12 noon with a barbecue, bouncy castle, tractor rides, face painting and a Children’s Disco between 3-4pm.
The Ceilidh, a traditional barn dance, starts at 6pm and you can pick up tickets by popping in to Holgates Reception at the Silverdale site or by calling 01524 701508.
St John’s Hospice is a local charity which provides free palliative care to patients with life shortening illnesses. It supports patients and families over a population area of 250,000 people from Grasmere to Garstang and from Sedbergh to Morecambe. St John’s has been caring for patients and families at home and in the hospice every minute of every day since 1986.
Holgates is family owned and began operating in 1956. It has 10 holiday parks across Cumbria and Lancashire. Many, including the Silverdale site are within the Arnside & Silverdale National Landscape, renowned for amazing wildlife and scenery and only a short drive from beacons of natural beauty such as the Lake District, The Yorkshire Dales and Morecambe Bay.
For more information go to www.holgates.co.uk/ and to find out more about the work of St John’s Hospice go to www.sjhospice.org.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.