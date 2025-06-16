Family fun and flying legends return to Towneley Park for Uniformed Services day this Sunday

One of Burnley’s most cherished community events returns this weekend as the free-to-attend Healthier Heroes Uniformed Services Family Fun Day takes place at Towneley Park on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Sponsored by Burnley Borough Council and supported by Pendle Hill Properties, the event has firmly established itself as a highlight of the local calendar, attracting thousands of visitors every year to celebrate the vital role of our uniformed services.

A major new addition to this year’s line-up is a replica Hawker Hurricane MK II, which will be on display for attendees to admire and take photos with. Built in 2009, the replica stands as a lasting tribute to the brave aircrew who fought during the Battle of Britain. It will be showcased alongside the previously announced Spitfire MK II replica, offering visitors a rare chance to see two iconic World War II aircraft side by side.

For those looking for a more immersive experience, the Spitfire flight simulator is set to be a crowd favourite. Attendees can sit in a full-size cockpit and feel the thrill of what it was like to fly a legendary wartime aircraft.

Healthier Heroes CEO Andrew Powell

Throughout the day, there will be a wide range of activities and entertainment for all ages. Families can enjoy fairground rides, explore military vehicle displays and watch live performances from the 1940s ‘Singing Sweethearts’ with their first performance at 11am and their second at 1pm. You will also be able to see the amazing Burnley College dance performance from 12pm.

There will also be police horses, the popular Lancashire birds and owls display is returning, alongside the new ‘animals and critters’ stand, which will include animal petting.

A variety of food stalls will also be available, offering plenty of options for a bite to eat as visitors explore the event.

A standout feature returning for its third year is the hugely popular Pendle Hill Properties Candy Bomber Commemoration.

Pendle Hill Properties will be giving away hundreds of Hersheys bars and toy parachutists to U12s

Inspired by the story of American pilot Col. Gail Seymour Halvorsen, who famously dropped sweets to children during the Berlin Airlift of 1948, the commemoration will see hundreds of toy parachutists and Hershey’s bars handed out to children under 12 between 10am and 12pm.

The treats will be distributed from an authentic WWII airborne military jeep, and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Andrew Turner, Managing Director of Pendle Hill Properties, said: “The Candy Bomber commemoration has become a firm favourite at this event. It’s our way of honouring a powerful story of kindness and service, while giving kids a fun and memorable experience.”

Andrew Powell, CEO of Healthier Heroes, added: “Events like this are essential for bringing people together and recognising the huge contributions of our armed forces and emergency services. It’s always a brilliant day, and we’re proud to be part of something that supports both veterans and the wider community.”

The replica Spitfire and Hurricane will sit side by side at Towneley Park

Healthier Heroes CIC work hard to help people overcome social isolation, homelessness and improve mental health and wellbeing in the Veteran community. You can learn more about them and their work in the community, here: https://healthierheroescic.co.uk/