Family festival to be summer’s last hurrah!

The organisers of Wharles’ Lancashire Steam & Vintage Festival, which returns next weekend (Saturday and Sunday, 30th-31st August) after the success of its launch last year, are hoping the event’s line-up will bring families together for one last outing before the start of the new school term.

Headline performers, Stannage World Class Motorbike Stunt Team, will be supported by circus entertainers in a Big Top arena, live music, including a Neil Diamond tribute act, Leyland Tractor Pullers, birds of prey and chainsaw sculpture demonstrations.

There will also be a fairground, donkey rides, family dog show, displays and parades of steam vehicles, arts and crafts tent, stalls and food options galore as well as a licensed beer tent in what is billed as a last hurrah of summer.

Farmer David Martin, who is giving over his land in Salwick Road to stage the festival, said: “The number of local, traditional field shows has been falling for a number of years. Many never returned after the pandemic.

“As the hosts of June’s annual Fylde Vintage Steam & Farm Show, we decided to launch an end of season show, the Lancashire Steam & Vintage Festival, on the last weekend of August last year. It attracted more visitors than we expected and many of them asked us to also make it an annual event so we’ve brought it back again for this year.

“The idea is for families – grandparents, parents and kids – to all come together for one last big day out before the start of the new school year. A final celebration of summer before autumn kicks in.”

Like the Fylde Vintage Steam and Farm Show, which this year raised £2,284.27 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, the Lancashire Steam & Vintage Festival will also support the charity. David has gifted stand space to a team of Rosemere volunteers, who will be offering festival visitors the chance to try their luck at on a tombola plus various traditional games.

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “If last year’s festival is anything to go by, this year’s promises to be the perfect summer sign off. There’s just so much to see and do. It’s the prefect end of holidays treat. We are very grateful to David and his team for once again supporting us.”

To find out more about the festival, which has on-site camping, and to book tickets, visit https://lancashiresteamandvintagefestival.co.uk

Day entry tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £5 for children (five to 16 years), £12 for over-60s and other concessions and £35 for a family ticket (two adults, two children). Camping (caravans or tents) is £90 from Friday night until Sunday and includes festival entry for two adults and two children.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk