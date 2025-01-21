Fairport Convention regroup in Lancashire on 2025 UK Tour
With a career now spanning 58 years, each trip around the sun heralds another milestone. 2025 sees Fairport Convention 55 years on from their seminal Full House album - featuring Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg and Dave Mattacks - all of whom join the lineup for next year’s UK Tour.
Unlike many of their peers, they continue to sell out venues across the country - delighting both existing fans and new converts alike.
With their most well-known track Who Knows Where The Time Goes now nearing 30 million streams on Spotify, Fairport Convention are the architects of British Folk Rock and true statesmen of the scene - cherished by critics, musicians and fans in equal measure.
An evening in the company of the Fairport chaps is both a bloody good time, and a chance to see an essential component of the UK’s musical history.
Tickets here: https://www.themuni.co.uk/whats-on/fairport-convention/