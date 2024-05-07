Extraordinary women of Lancashire to be celebrated on latest guided walk
Patricia Harrison shares the lives of some of the Extraordinary Women of Winckley Square including: Frances Winckley, after whom the Square is named, led a remarkable life.
Ellen Cross, the widow, who drove through the realisation of the vision for the Square; confounding the assumptions about women at the time. Cornelia Connelly.
A mother of five who became an abbess, founded the Society of the Holy Child Jesus and established Catholic schools in Preston. A life marked by great achievement & personal tragedy, all played out in the newspapers of the day.
Beatrice Todd; a suffragist who led the station buffet during WWI. When men were dying in battle and their babies dying from inadequate provision at home, she established mother and baby care in Preston and Leyland.
8th May 2024 2pm - 3.15 pm Meet in the centre of Winckley Square Gardens, Preston PR1 3JJ. Only 5 minutes from the railway station. You can just turn up but places are limited so to be assured of a place book in advance. https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DEDW If you have difficulty booking please contact [email protected]