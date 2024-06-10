Explore Lancashire This Father's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Father's Day is approaching, and Lancashire beckons with the perfect opportunity to celebrate the amazing dad and father figures in your life. This vibrant county boasts something for every interest, ensuring a truly special day filled with memories that dad will cherish for a lifetime.

Online slots provider Heart Bingo has curated a list of things to do this Father’s Day in Lancashire.

Immerse yourselves in Nature's Playground

Lancashire's crown jewel, the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Explore scenic trails by bike or foot, keeping an eye out for diverse wildlife. Pack a picnic basket and find a secluded spot to reconnect with Dad amidst breathtaking landscapes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father's Day in Lancashire: Unforgettable Experiences for Every Dad

Unleash Your Inner Explorer on the Pendle Sculpture Trail

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Embrace your adventurous side with a thrilling escapade on the Pendle Sculpture Trail. Explore themed trails and answer intriguing quizzes while encountering sculptures and plaques that unveil the captivating story of the Pendle witches. It's a captivating blend of art, nature, and a touch of spooky folklore.

Unique Experiences:

If your dad is a football fan, a visit to the National Football Museum in Manchester is a great option. Explore the exhibits, test your skills with interactive games, and learn about the history of football​ an ideal gift for any football fan. Just a short drive from Lancashire, the museum offers an immersive journey through football history with iconic trophies, legendary jerseys, and interactive exhibits. It's a perfect way to bond over a shared love for the sport and create new memories, making it a day filled with fun and nostalgia.

A family photoshoot as a Father's Day gift offers fathers quality time with their loved ones in a fun, relaxed setting, capturing the essence of familial love through professional photography. It provides beautiful, lasting images and creates a day filled with laughter and joy. Whether outdoors in Lancashire's scenic landscapes or in a cozy studio, it immortalizes cherished moments, making it an unforgettable present.

Relaxation by the Sea at Morecambe Beach

For a day of pure tranquility, head to Morecambe Beach. Bask in the sunshine on the golden sands, take a leisurely stroll along the promenade, or try your hand at exciting water sports like kitesurfing or horse riding. Numerous restaurants and cafes line the beach, offering delicious meals with stunning sea views.

Unforgettable Father's Day at Holgates Holiday Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treat Dad to a luxurious escape at Holgates Holiday Park. Choose from a variety of camping, glamping, or static caravan options, all nestled amidst breathtaking scenery. With premium facilities and convenient access to all of Lancashire's exciting attractions, Holgates provides the perfect setting to create unforgettable memories with Dad.

At Home Experience with Dad

For the dad who likes to keep it local, organize a game night with dad's favourite board games, card games, or even video games. Try your hand at some online bingo and Include some snacks and drinks to keep the fun going​. You can also set up a cozy movie marathon with dad’s favourite films or a series he loves. Prepare popcorn, drinks, and other movie snacks​. Create a memory jar filled with notes of favourite memories, things you love about dad, and funny stories. This can be a touching gift that dad can read and enjoy​.