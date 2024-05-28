Experts on hand to offer advice to homebuyers in Fulwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of experts will be on hand to offer advice to potential homebuyers in Fulwood next weekend.

Hosted by Redrow, the ‘Meet the Experts’ event will be held at Tabley Green on Lightwood Lane from 11am – 4pm on Saturday, June 8.

Advisors from Help to Sell agents New Home Solutions; new homes mortgage experts RSC; and Carters Solicitors will be in attendance to offer advice on everything from selling an existing property to securing a mortgage and conveyancing. The team from Redrow will also be on hand to share information about the semi-rural development and the homes available.

The third phase of the award-winning Tabley Green development, Foxgloves is home to some of Redrow’s larger styles and located less than four miles from Preston, close to open fields and farmland.

Tabley Green

The development offers a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection. Prices currently starting from £325,000.

“Our experts will be on hand to offer advice to first time buyers, those looking to size-up and buyers looking to downsize,” said Amy Bates, area sales manager at Redrow Lancashire.

“Whatever their situation, our advisors can provide free, no obligation advice and talk about the help available to get people moving. No appointment necessary.”

Tabley Green has the benefit of being close to the bustling city centre of Preston, with all the restaurants, bars and shopping amenities it offers, while closer to home a Sainsbury’s supermarket, Post Office and more, provide all the essentials.

Preston is accessible from a number of major motorway networks and has rail links to places like Manchester, Liverpool, London, Edinburgh, and The Lake District, so it’s easy to connect with the wider area.

And, for homeowners wanting to enjoy the great outdoors, Brockholes Nature reserve is just over 10 minutes away.