Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

They’ve slayed the dragons in their Den – and now three Lancashire-based entrepreneurs are passing on their skills to the next generation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Cumbria Chamber to bring you the opportunity to meet the successful slayers who secured investment to bring their businesses to life.

Stars of the hit BBC series Dragon’s Den will be passing on their knowledge at Forrest Hills in Lancaster on 4th November and you can secure your tickets for the event – plus lunch – now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking part in the event next month will be Derry Green, Gemma Connolly and Denise Gosney who all secured investment from the five multimillionaires who took a chance and made their dreams come true.

Derry Green, from the Secret Garden Glamping

Derry is the most recent dragon slayer having pitched in front of the dragons in the last series, turning his pipe dream over lockdown of developing the Secret Garden Glamping into a lucrative – and sold out – experience from his home in West Lancashire.

The Secret Garden Glamping has captivated adventure seekers and nature lovers with its unique approach to outdoor accommodations. Offering an unparalleled blend of comfort and immersion in nature, the company has garnered attention for its enchanting glamping site located in Skelmersdale.

Derry will be joined by fellow dragon-slayer Gemma, the founder of Scoff Paper, who’s claim of the world’s first edible greetings cards for dogs garnered investment from craft queen Sara Davies, also this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, back in 2007 Denise Hutton-Gosney took the brave step to enter the Den. Denise was looking for a £50,000 investment to grow her chain of theatre schools that had a strong emphasis on performance opportunities to help each child with their confidence and self-esteem. For the first time in the Den a Dragon offered all the money without haggling over the equity.

Derry Green, appearing on Dragon's Den in January 2024

Lee Johnson, commercial events manager for the Chamber, said: “This event is certainly one not to be missed for business owners, managers, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

“It’s a unique opportunity to find out what happens in ‘The Den’ and learn some tips on how to pitch your business in every-day situations to make the best impression, plus, there’ll be some behind the scenes stories.”

Book your place at this event now, with prices at £49 for Chamber members, £59 for affiliate and £69 for non-members. E-mail [email protected]