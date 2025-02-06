Exciting news from Lytham premier eatery

Following the phenomenal success of our launch in March last year, it's been such a busy first year.

Lytham Bierhaus & Grill have the pleasure of advising of our relaunch, with a full top to bottom refurbishment of our building on Dicconson Terrace with all new interior decoration, multi media screens, new seating, a fully revamped Beer Hall and better still our new food menu with some mouth watering addition's and beautiful new cocktails.

We invite all readers and foodies to come and see us on February 14 from 7pm onwards to celebrate our relaunch.

There are fantastic deals available on food, drink and cocktails. Special Valentines Menu offer (must book in advance). Two eat for £55.00 choose starter or dessert and a choice from our beautiful Steak Menu (Rump or Sirloin) * First 10 people booked in advance, receive bottle of house white or red wine on the night.

Selection of over 20 draught German Beers

Lytham Bierhaus & Grill has a prominent position in Lytham, just a stones throw from Lytham Green with pleasant beer garden to the front and a secret beer garden to the rear. A fantastic comfortable bar and restaurant, with an enviable Bierhall which duals as a function room for up to 80 to 100 people comfortably.

Peter Sutcliffe owner says: "We have had a great first 12 months in Lytham and our relaunch further consolidates our commitment as a quality eatery, serving great food and authentic German Beers and cocktails, whilst employing local people.

"Our success this year has allowed us to take on more people, in particular apprenticeships and college students,looking for the opportunity to get real life work experience and be part of a great place to work"

Lytham Bierhaus & Grill can be found at :Lytham Bierhaus & Grill, 5 Dicconson Terrace, Lytham, FY8 2JS

To book a table 01253468267 or DM on Facebook