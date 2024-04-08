Event to make moving simple in Lancashire with help to access lower rate mortgages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Homes advisers will be joined by independent financial advisers, who’ll be able to explain options including Own New Rate Reducer. It enables a new build home to be purchased with a lower interest rate mortgage, meaning lower monthly payments for the initial period.

Experts will also be on hand to help homeowners secure a buyer within weeks or even days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “A report by the Home Builders Federation found that many people think managing the sale of a property and keeping on top of the process are stressful. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Our Move Simple scheme offers the chance to sell your existing house or apartment quickly with the help of a respected estate agent. This typically takes two to four weeks, but recently we had someone secure a buyer in just four days.

Parr Meadows in Eccleston, one of three Anwyl developments hosting events this Saturday

“Join us this weekend and we’ll have experts on hand who’ll be able to help you sell your current property and manage the process for you. We’ll even pay towards the agent’s fees. During the event you’ll also be able to speak with independent financial advisors with access to the whole mortgage market. It will also be a chance to find out about Own New Rate Reducer. Through our partnership with Own New we’ll pay a contribution to your lender. This means they’ll offer a more competitive interest rate during the initial period of your mortgage and you’ll enjoy lower monthly repayments. You can even use Move Simple to sell your existing property and then Own New Rate Reducer to buy a new home.”

Anwyl’s homes achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating of B, making them some of the most efficient available. This means they can potentially be purchased with “Green mortgages” which tend to offer more favourable rates.

Cross Fields in Catterall offers a choice of three and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached designs. Current prices range from £214,995 for a three-bedroom mid mews Bretton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just 10 minutes’ walk from Cross Fields is Beacon Retail Park, featuring a Co-op Food convenience store, Italian restaurant, coffee shop, dessert bar and beauty salon.

Parr Meadows is an intimate development in the sought-after village of Eccleston. It offers a choice of four and five-bedroom executive family homes, with prices from £489,995. The homes are being built close to the village centre, with a supermarket, bakers, coffee shops, country pubs and restaurants, library, post office, clothing boutiques and gift shops all nearby.

At Stonebridge Fold there’s a choice of four-bedroom detached homes currently available from £299,995. The homes are close to Longridge town centre, with supermarkets, schools, gyms, restaurants and a post office within walking distance.