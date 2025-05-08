Eurovision Grand Final to be screened in cinemas across Lancashire

By John Goldham
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 11:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
You can watch the final broadcast from the BBC from the comfort of the cinema.

Cinemas across Lancashire will be screening the Eurovision Grand Final 2025 on Saturday, 17 May from 8pm, including Everyman Clitheroe and Vue Preston.

Audiences will be able to cheer for their favourites, marvel at the performances and enjoy watching the night unfold on the big screen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Switzerland is hosting Eurovision this year in Basel, following their victory at the 2024 contest with the song The Code performed by Nemo.

EurovisionEurovision
Eurovision

John Travers of CinemaLive, distributors of the event in cinemas, said: "We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s Grand Final live into cinemas across the UK for the third year in a row.

"There’s simply no better way to enjoy the biggest night in music than in a cinema, surrounded by fellow fans.

"So, grab your friends, dress to impress, and join us for an unforgettable celebration on the big screen."

Tickets and screenings can be found at: songcontestincinemas.co.uk

Related topics:LancashireBBCCinemasSwitzerland
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice