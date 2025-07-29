Engines at the ready... Baxenden Car Breakers fuel the 2025 #AmazingAccrington Soapbox Challenge

#AmazingAccrington is revving up excitement for the return of the thrilling Soapbox Challenge by announcing a brand-new sponsor for 2025, local automotive experts, Baxenden Car Breakers.

They join long term sponsors Hyndburn Borough Council and Accrington & Rossendale College in supporting the event.

The high-adrenaline spectacle takes over Accrington Town Centre on Saturday 23rd August, from 10am to 3pm, and promises a day packed with fun, creativity, and community spirit. With high-speed antics, wacky carts, and enthusiastic crowds, the Soapbox Challenge has become a fan-favourite for families and thrill-seekers alike.

Baxenden Car Breakers, based in Baxenden, Accrington, is a family-run business known for its quick and hassle-free car scrapping service. Fully licensed by the Environment Agency, and accredited by the VRA, their commitment to legal, safe, and environmentally respectful recycling makes them a trusted name in the area.

John Spencer from Baxenden Car Breakers, said: "We are incredibly proud to support such a fun and community-driven event right here in Accrington. As a local family-run business, we believe in giving back to the community and celebrating everything that makes Accrington great. We can’t wait to see the creativity and spirit on show at this year’s Soapbox Challenge!"

The racecourse, starting on Blackburn Road and finishing on Church Street, features daring jumps, tight chicanes, and crowd-fired water pistols. Prizes are up for grabs for Fastest Cart, Best Design, and Best-Dressed Team, with local businesses, individuals, charities, and community groups all encouraged to take part.

In addition to the racing, the event will feature food stalls, live entertainment, and a 12:30pm break to encourage visitors to #ShopLocal and support Accrington town centre businesses.

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: "The Soapbox Challenge is one of the most loved events in our calendar, and it’s only possible thanks to the incredible support from local businesses like Baxenden Car Breakers. Their commitment to the community mirrors what #AmazingAccrington is all about – collaboration, fun, and making a difference together."

Cllr Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Sport, said: "This is a fantastic event for the whole community – it brings people together, showcases local talent and gives everyone a reason to be proud of our town. We’re looking forward to another brilliant day in the heart of Accrington."

Whether you are a business, charity, community group, or individual, there’s still time to enter. All entry fees go directly to Maundy Relief, a vital local charity that offers immediate support to those in need.

Entries can be made online here: https://www.amazingaccrington.co.uk/soapbox-challenge/#Form

For more coverage of the event, visit the #AmazingAccrington social media channels or the #AmazingAccrington website: https://www.amazingaccrington.co.uk/