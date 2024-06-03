Empowering voices: East Lancashire user forum to be held at Padiham Town Hall
On Wednesday, June 12th, Padiham Town Hall will host the East Lancashire User Forum, an event dedicated to empowering service users in the community and fostering positive change in the recovery community. This significant gathering aims to provide a platform for individuals to voice their experiences, share their journeys, and influence the services that support them.
The forum promises a rich and engaging program, featuring live music that will set a vibrant tone for the day. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear powerful life stories from those who have walked the path of recovery, offering inspiration and hope to all present. Additionally, there will be insightful talks from a variety of organisations, each bringing their expertise and perspectives on recovery and community support.
A key highlight of the event will be the diverse array of stalls hosted by various local and regional organisations. Attendees can visit stalls from Bright Start, Maundy Relief, the Community Mental Health Team, and Shad Chef's Women's Hub, among many others. These stalls will provide valuable information, resources, and opportunities for engagement, helping to connect individuals with the support they need.
The East Lancashire User Forum is more than just an event; it is a celebration of resilience, community, and the shared commitment to recovery. It underscores the importance of giving a voice to those who use these vital services and recognizing their role in shaping a supportive and effective recovery environment.
Mark your calendars for this impactful event:
Date: Wednesday, June 12thTime: 10am until 4pmLocation: Padiham Town Hall
Join us for a day of music, stories, and meaningful dialogue. Together, we can make a difference in the recovery community.