Empowering Recovery: Central Lancashire User Forum Unites Community Voices

The Central Lancashire User Forum is set to convene on Tuesday, April 16th, from 10am to 3pm at Crossgate Church, Landmark, St Mary's Street North, Preston, PR1 5LG. This gathering aims to bring together various services in support of recovery while providing a platform for the service user community to voice their opinions on recovery services. The event promises to be insightful, featuring inspirational life stories from individuals like Shaun and Mick, who will share their personal journeys through recovery. Additionally, representatives from Red Rose Recovery, Safenet, Change Grow Live, and Inspire will be present to offer their expertise and support. Attendees can explore numerous stalls offering access to a wide range of services, all conveniently located in one area. This forum underscores the importance of collaboration and community engagement in the journey toward recovery. Mark your calendars and join us for a day of empowerment and support on April 16th 2024.