Empowering community voices: the Roots Community Forum at Shad Hub

Blackburn and Darwen's community is set to gather for another empowering event as the Roots Community Forum takes place on Wednesday, April 24th. Hosted at Shad Hub in Shadsworth, Blackburn this gathering promises a day brimming with opportunities for local residents to actively engage, voice their opinions on essential services, and collectively work towards breaking down the stigma surrounding recovery in our area.

As attendees converge, they'll be greeted by a diverse tapestry of voices, each weaving tales of resilience and hope. The forum will serve as a platform for beneficiaries to share their inspiring life stories, shining a light on the invaluable support they've received through Roots Community. Beyond mere narratives, attendees will have the chance to explore an array of accessible services available in the area, fostering a spirit of collaboration and empowerment.

Moreover, the forum will facilitate informative discussions and collaborative initiatives aimed at enhancing recovery resources and bolstering community support networks. Whether seeking assistance, advocating for improvements, or simply lending an empathetic ear, all voices are not only valued but crucial to the success of this inclusive event.

