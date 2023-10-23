Elizabeth Bullock to shine in debut solo exhibition: “Between the Lines"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The opening night scheduled for November 6 at 6:30 pm, promises to be an event that local artists and art enthusiasts cannot afford to miss.

Elizabeth's debut exhibition is a testament to the flourishing artistic community. Her journey from self-taught artist to a creator of evocative and diverse works is a source of inspiration for budding artists in Blackpool.

Bullock's art journey is one woven with the love for nature and a deep connection to her hometown. Her works, spanning pastels, watercolors, and inks, reflect her evolution as an artist. Her style embraces influences from Italian Renaissance and Impressionist masters.

One of Elizabeth Bullock's paintings featured at Tea Amantes - Tearoom and Gallery, Blackpool

Elizabeth's creative realm extends beyond the canvas as she intertwines her artistic and poetic talents. Her work often delves into societal injustices and life's ironies, offering a fresh perspective on the world around us.

Tea Amantes - Tearoom and Gallery invites local artists and art lovers to join the celebration on November 6 at 6:30 pm (53b Albert Rd., FY1 4PW, Blackpool).

The opening of exhibition is a moment of pride for Blackpool's artistic community, and it's an opportunity to support and appreciate a budding artist's debut.