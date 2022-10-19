Written and performed by Espeut-Nickless’, the monologue follows the story of a teenage girl growing up on a rural council estate.

After a big night out takes a turn for the worst, Destiny’s life spirals out of control as she desperately tries to learn how to love and be loved.

Directed by Jesse Jones, founding member of award-winning company The Wardrobe Ensemble with support from Obie-award winning writer, director, performer and theatre-maker, Tim Crouch, the show explores hard-hitting themes of sexual abuse and misuse of power.

Florence Espeut-Nickless plays Destiny at The Dukes Lancaster in October. Picture by Paul Blakemore.

With a pumping RnB playlist and dry West Country wit, Destiny tells a powerful story in an emotional and striking way made more intense for the vulnerability of Espeut-Nickless’ storytelling.

Florence Espeut-Nickless said: “I grew up on a council estate in Chippenham in the noughties.

"Destiny is inspired by mine and my mate’s experiences in that place and time, by the challenges we faced, the systems we had to fight against, the dreams we lost, and the ones we desperately held onto.

"It’s ultimately a celebration of working class resilience, drive and determination, of fighting against our destiny and reaching for the stars!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florence Espeut-Nickless plays Destiny at The Dukes Lancaster in October. Picture by Paul Blakemore.

The UK Tour of Destiny is funded by Arts Council England and presented in partnership with Tender to support and train their team around the issue of Domestic abuse and sexual violence in the lives of young people.