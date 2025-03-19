East Lancashire County User Forum hosts inspiring quarterly event at Padiham Town Hall

Padiham Town Hall was buzzing with energy as the East Lancashire County User Forum (LUF) gathered for their quarterly event, bringing together community members, support organisations, and inspiring speakers. The event was a celebration of resilience, recovery, and collective support, highlighting the vital work being done across the region.

The day featured a diverse range of talks, including powerful personal recovery stories that shed light on the challenges and triumphs of individuals overcoming adversity. Various local organisations also took the stage to share insights into their services, offering guidance on how members of the community can access crucial support.

Adding to the uplifting atmosphere, live music was provided by the Red Rose Recovery East band, creating a lively and engaging backdrop for the day's activities. Attendees also had the chance to take part in a charity raffle, with all funds raised being split between two charities in memory of Jenna Hayes, a beloved colleague who sadly passed away last month.

Lancashire User Forum

The event was a true testament to the strength and unity of the local community, with attendees coming together to learn, share, and support one another. A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who contributed, participated, and helped make the day a meaningful success.

The next LUF will be held in the Preston or Lancaster area!