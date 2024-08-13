Dunsop dad prepares for barefoot park pilgrimage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hodder Valley resident and fitness coach Matt Donnelly is preparing for a 10k with a difference.As if running wasn’t hard enough, Matt plans to tackle a tough 10k route on his hands and bare feetin the name of charity.

August 31st will see Matt set out from Dunsop Bridge Play Area aiming to ‘bear crawl’ all the way up the picturesque Brennand Valley and back – all to raise funds for play area improvements and for Mind Over Mountains, an active mental health charity close to his heart.

Matt explains; ‘I’ve started training already and I hope people will come and see what it’s all about on the day. I’ve always said that anyone is welcome join me on their hands and knees for part of the route, but nobody seems too keen so far…!

‘The most challenging part isn’t the distance, but the road surface. I’ve been trying to gradually harden up the skin on my hands and feet to deal with areas of rough tarmac, stone and gravel.

Bare feet Bare hands Bear Crawl all for the physical and mental wellness

‘Ideally, people will come along and support me and hopefully donate to these two great causes. Mind Over Mountains is a brilliant charity that offers professional mental wellbeing support in the outdoors, bringing together walking in nature, mindfulness and time with experienced coaches and counsellors in a relaxed unhurried way, with no pressure.

‘And Dunsop Bridge Jubilee Play Area is a really valuable, much-loved resource for communities across the Hodder Valley. It’s now in need of some TLC and we’d love to make it more accessible in a host of ways; with new play equipment for children and fitness equipment for teens and adults, to make it even more of a social and community hub.’

You can support Matt in Dunsop Bridge on August 31st or by donating online: visit https://givestar.io/gs/10km-bear-crawl