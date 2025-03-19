‘Drawing Board Dreams’ and the reinvention of Preston: Guided Walk

Join, Michael Akers, Friend of Winckley Square Tour Guide, on this fascinating guided walk: Sunday 6 April 2025 1pm- 2.30pm. In the 1960s and early 70s, planners and architects attempted to remake Preston. Bold modernist ideas saw the sweeping away of a large section of the old C19th centre, and the building of a vast transport, retail, entertainment and office complex which sought to completely transform how Prestonians lived, worked and played. The walk begins and ends outside the Guild Hall, Lancaster Road. Preston PR1 1HT

What contexts produced this radical approach? What forces shaped the design of these buildings? Who were the individuals driving Preston to a re-imagined future?

What should we make today of this modernist vision of urban renewal? This walk, focussing primarily on Preston Bus Station and the buildings which cluster around it, will explore a unique, but sometimes overlooked, period of Preston’s history.

Please book in advance as places are limited £5 Per personhttps://www.trybooking.com/uk/ENHK