Don’t miss Wyre Council’s Older Person’s Festive Fayre this Friday.

On Friday 6 December, Wyre Council is hosting its popular Older Person’s Festive Fayre at the Civic Centre, Poulton and everyone is welcome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free event takes place from 11am to 3pm and promises an afternoon of festive comfort and joy. There will be a festive quiz, crafts and prize bingo, carol singing, friendly therapy animals, plus stalls to browse with lots of useful information about community groups to join and local activities to enjoy.

Council officers will also be on hand to answer any enquiries and information about services for residents, with free tea, coffee and mince pies for all visitors too.

The venue offers free parking and is fully accessible and there is no need to book.

This event has been kindly sponsored by Wyre Unison Branch.