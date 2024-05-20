Domestic violence survivor from Lancashire launches life coaching business to empower other women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After overcoming domestic abuse, Daniella Macpherson found a renewed sense of purpose in her journey to recovery. Determined to turn her pain into a source of empowerment, Daniella has launched a life coaching business aimed at helping other women who have also faced adversity. She is now dedicated to guiding and supporting women offering them the tools and encouragement to rebuild their lives.

Daniella Macpherson, a 24-year-old from Lancashire, is turning her traumatic experiences into a powerful force for change. After enduring domestic abuse 2 years ago and spending a year living in a women's refuge with her son, Daniella emerged with a deep-seated determination to help other women build their self-love and self-esteem. Motivated by her challenging background and trauma, Daniella's mission is to make a positive impact on the world.

"I want to share my story to encourage others to speak up and seek help," says Daniella. "Living in a refuge showed me the importance of seeking support and self-belief. Now, I want to be that beacon of light for others who are in dark places."

Daniella recently launched a life coaching business and a community focused website designed to reach women in challenging or volatile situations by providing them with the tools and support they need to rebuild their lives. Understanding the profound impact that mental health struggles can have, she aims to be a source of encouragement and guidance for others.

In addition to her coaching business, Daniella has recently authored a self-love journal titled “Take Some Time to Go Within”- by Daniella Macpherson. This 275-page book is filled with journal prompts and questions to help readers gain a better understanding of themselves and foster personal growth.

"This journal is my way of reaching out to more people who are facing adversity or mental health problems, I hope that if they can’t turn to anyone else with their issues they can turn to my book" Daniella explains. "I hope it inspires and supports individuals on their journey to self-discovery and empowerment."

Through her initiatives, Daniella Macpherson hopes to reach women who truly need support and help them escape harmful situations by building up their self-love and confidence to pursue their dreams. She also hopes to create a community of unstoppable individuals that resonate with her. Her story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the transformative power of using personal struggles to uplift and empower others.

For those seeking support and guidance, Daniella Macpherson offers a range of resources through her website . You can explore her services and find valuable tools for personal growth at [The Self Help Space]

(http://www.theselfhelpspace.com).

Stay connected with Daniella and get daily inspiration by following her on Instagrams:

[@daniellascoaching]

https://www.instagram.com/daniellascoaching

[theselfhelpspace]