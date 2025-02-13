Ditch the Apps, Meet in Real Life – Preston’s New Singles Social Night!
Singles of... Socials is bringing an exciting new singles night to Preston, designed to help local singles break free from the toxic dating app culture and rediscover the magic of real-life connections.
Our fun, relaxed events take the pressure out of dating and brings people together in a way that’s natural, enjoyable, and—most importantly—genuine. If you’re looking for love, and dating with intent then this is the place to be. Expect engaging conversations, and plenty of opportunities to meet like-minded people without to stressed that swiping fatigue can bring.
The first event kicks off at 7pm on 20th March 2025 at Revolution. Spaces are limited, so don’t miss your chance to be part of something refreshing and real and the start of changing the dating climate for Preston.