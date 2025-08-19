Discover the smart way to move up the housing ladder in Lancashire

Unlock a lifestyle upgrade and enjoy a quick and simple move to a new home in Lancashire with help from Elan Homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homebuilder is hosting part exchange events at Redwood Gardens in Marton Moss, Fylde, and Tower Gardens in Darwen over the bank holiday weekend (August 23 and 24).

Designed to streamline the selling and buying process, part exchange could mean homeowners are just weeks away from moving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris explained: “We’re encouraging homeowners to ditch the DIY this bank holiday and discover the advantages of buying a low maintenance, highly efficient new home in Marton Moss or Darwen. That ease of living could even start before moving day thanks to part exchange. It’s a simple solution that speeds up selling and buying from months to a matter of weeks.

An example of the Brandon from Elan Homes. A similar property is available at Tower Gardens with part exchange

“There’s no need to bother finding an agent to list with as effectively we become a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s home. We’ll manage the entire process and even pay the survey and agent’s fees. Instead of being held back by complicated chain delays or having to negotiate last minute price haggles, sellers can focus on their new life in their new home.”

At Redwood Gardens in Marton Moss, Fylde, Elan will consider part exchange on a four-bedroom detached Cove.

Priced from £329,995, it includes an upgraded kitchen, flooring throughout and turfed rear garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cove offers 1,269 sq ft of living space, including a lounge, with feature bay window, at the front of the property and combined open plan kitchen, dining and family room at the rear, with double doors opening out to the garden.

The Cove at Redwood Gardens, where Elan is hosting a part exchange event

A convenient cloakroom completes the ground floor.

There are four bedrooms upstairs, including one with an en-suite, leaving the family bathroom to serve three of the bedrooms.

Over at Tower Gardens in Darwen, part exchange is available on selected four-bedroom homes, including the detached Brandon, ready to move into from £329,995.

A double fronted home offering 1,298 sq ft of living space, the Brandon is designed with families in mind. A spacious lounge on one side of the hallway, with an open plan kitchen and family room on the other side. French doors opening out from the family room to the rear garden. There’s also a utility and cloakroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, all four bedrooms are generously proportioned. The main bedroom has an en-suite to complement the family bathroom.

For more information about part exchange, visit Redwood Gardens, Redwood Boulevard, Marton Moss, or Tower Gardens, on Milking Lane, Darwen, over the weekend of August 23 and 24 or see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/buying-with-elan/#part-exchange.