The Whalley Artisan Market, held on the last Sunday of each month, is a celebration of local craftsmanship and community spirit.
From handmade jewellery, bespoke artwork to organic produce, and live music, the market showcases the very best of Whalley’s creative talent.
This event not only supports local artisans but also fosters a strong sense of community, providing a platform for residents and visitors to connect and celebrate the village’s rich cultural heritage.
In addition to the market, Whalley boasts a delightful array of boutiques, eateries, and wine bars, offering visitors a chance to explore and enjoy the village’s unique charm. Stroll through the quaint streets, savour delicious local cuisine, and unwind with a glass of fine wine at one of Whalley’s welcoming establishments.
Despite recent concerns about nightlife tourism, Whalley remains a destination of choice for those seeking a more refined and culturally enriching experience.
The Artisan Market exemplifies the village’s commitment to preserving its heritage while embracing new, creative expressions.
Join us in Whalley this month and experience the warmth and vibrancy of our community.
The Artisan Market is not just a shopping destination but a testament to the enduring spirit and creativity of Lancashire.
