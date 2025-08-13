Discover Hyndburn's heritage for free during this year's Heritage Open Days

This September, the national Heritage Open Days campaign will offer an incredible opportunity to explore some of Hyndburn’s most iconic heritage sites, completely free of charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Heslewood, Senior Museum Manager at Lancashire County Council, reached out to #AmazingAccrington seeking support to include more Hyndburn attractions in this year’s Heritage Open Days trail, with a goal of showcasing the area’s rich history and architectural beauty.

Thanks to the support from #AmazingAccrington, seven additional locations across Hyndburn will be featured in this year’s event, joining Haworth Art Gallery and Accrington Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can enjoy an exclusive guided tour of Moorside House and gardens, a Grade II Listed building once home to women’s suffrage pioneer Lydia Ernstine Becker, hosted by the current owners Heath and Kelly-Ann Groves.

Cllr Kimberley Whitehead launching the Hyndburn Heritage Open Days

At Oswaldtwistle Mills, a professional tour guide will lead visitors through 120,000 square feet of retail space while sharing the fascinating story of the mill’s origins dating back to 1824, when it was known as Moscow Mill.

Accrington Town Hall will be open for tours led by Councillor Josh Allen, the Mayor of Hyndburn. For those who enjoy walking, the Stanhill Heritage Trail offers a peaceful stroll through the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, complete with insightful historical commentary. Football fans have the chance to go behind the scenes at Accrington Stanley Football Club and learn about the club’s storied past.

Visitors can also explore one of the largest and most beautiful mosques in the UK, Raza Jamia Masjid, where an extensive exhibition details the history, beliefs, and practices of Islam. Finally, St James’ Church on Cannon Street, dating back to 1546, will open its doors for people to admire its rich history and architectural grandeur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haworth Art Gallery continues to be a key focal point for the event, and this year Accrington Library will take part for the first time.

A range of locations will be available to visit for free as part of the Heritage Open Days

Hyndburn Borough Council and #AmazingAccrington are also looking at a communication to all Primary School children on this initiative, as part of their continued work on the sense of pride in the place we live.

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest community-led festival of history and culture, involving thousands of volunteers and organisations each year. With a focus on architecture for 2025, the festival celebrates local heritage by opening hidden places and providing new experiences, all free to the public.

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: “We are delighted to support Lancashire County Council by helping to bring Hyndburn’s heritage into the spotlight for Heritage Open Days. It’s a wonderful way to engage the community and celebrate the unique stories and buildings that make our area special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Sport, said: “Showcasing Hyndburn’s history and heritage is essential for fostering community pride and connection. Heritage Open Days gives us the opportunity to share the rich cultural legacy of our towns. This will be the largest initiative to support our attractions, with the likes of Oswaldtwistle Mills welcoming 800,000 visitors a year.

Vikki Harris from Visit Lancashire speaking at an event at Oswaldtwistle Mills including how they attract 800,000 visitors a year

“This aligns well with our new Culture and Heritage Strategy, which sets out our long-term vision to celebrate, protect and share Hyndburn’s unique cultural assets.”

To learn more about Heritage Open Days and plan your visit, please see the official website at https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/