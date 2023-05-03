Director Laurie Sansom chats about the sweet treat that is the Quality Street tour coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre this June

Quality Street tour coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre this June

1.Quality Street is touring the country, what can you tell us about the show?You can expect bright, colourful period costumes, regency dancing, puppetry and 9 exceptional Northern actors who get all wrapped up in an audacious rom-com by one of the UK’s most-loved storytellers.Quality Street was written by J.M. Barrie a few years before he wrote Peter Pan and it helped make his name as a celebrity playwright. It was a huge hit when it opened in 1901 and was revived many times up until World War II. For some reason, the play then got largely forgotten - left at the bottom of the tin if you like.The play follows the love story between Phoebe Throssel and Valentine Brown. The residents of Quality Street have been watching them suspiciously from behind their curtains, expecting a marriage proposal at any moment, but instead, Valentine announces he is going off to fight in the Napoleonic Wars and Phoebe is heartbroken. 10 years pass and Valentine returns to find Phoebe a school teacher in an old maid’s cap, and following his reaction, Phoebe creates a younger, rebellious alter-ego to fool the Captain and get her revenge. As she tries to keep up both personas, she gets herself into all sorts of weird and wonderful situations.

Quality Street chocolates were actually named after Barrie’s play, with the tins still featuring the play’s leading characters.

2.What can audiences expect from a Northern Broadsides production?Northern Broadsides have been championing northern artists for over 30 years now, so audiences can expect to hear lots of bold, unapologetic Northern voices of course! The style of the company is irreverent, in that we try and break down what is expected from a trip to the theatre to watch a classic play and turn it on its head. It’s informal and witty, and with Quality Street, we have some playful nods to the famously brightly coloured, shiny sweets from the Halifax factory that bears its name.

If you’re looking for a sweet treat to brighten up your day in Blackpool, you won’t be disappointed

3.It was such a shame the show’s run was cut short owing to the pandemic, has anything changed for this run?We were devastated. It felt very much like unfinished business, so we’re so delighted to be able to finally share the show with our audiences. Two of the 2020 cast have returned for the 2023 tour (Louisa-May Parker and Alicia McKenzie), but otherwise we have a whole new company taking on J.M. Barrie’s wonderful characters. Lis Evans, The Head of Design at our co-producers, the New Vic Theatre, has added some new design elements to Jessica Worrall’s original set and costumes, which unfortunately were sat gathering dust through lockdown. But now everything feels bright, colourful, and the whole show has been spruced up for the new tour.

4.Can you tell us more about how you have combined real testimonies of the Quality Street workers?When we first created the show in 2020 we worked with 5 women who between them have over one hundred and fifty years working within the Quality Street factory in Halifax. We would share with them different sections of the play and they would tell us their thoughts, sharing their own stories about thwarted love affairs, messy relationships and growing old disgracefully. It got us thinking we could actually use their very words, framing the action of the play. So the actors now also play the 5 women from the Halifax chocolate factory, who at certain points in the play, comment on the action, a bit like a theatrical Gogglebox.

5.Tell us a little more about company that makes up the cast?We are very lucky to have a wonderful, multi-talented cast on the tour. Phoebe Throssel is played by Calderdale’s very own Paula Lane, who will be familiar to audiences for her 6 years in Coronation Street as Kylie Platt, as well as her work in Call the Midwife, Father Brown and Kinky Boots. Audiences will recognise Aron Julius from our last tour of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It. He has also recently worked with Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse; he plays the dashing Captain Valentine Brown. Gilly Tompkins, who has worked with Northern Broadsides many times over the years, plays Patty and Barbara, and recently starring in the National Tour and West End Production of Gangsta Granny. Alicia McKenzie returns as Mary Willoughby and Lotte has worked with companies such as the National Theatre and Pitlochry Festival Theatre, and we are delighted Louisa-May Parker returns as Susan Throssel. You may have seen her on Coronation Street, or performing with her own company, RedBobble Theatre.Jelani D’Aguilar plays Sandra, Isabella and Fanny. He recently toured with Red Ladder Theatre Company’s brilliant play, My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored.We have the wonderful Alice Imelda playing Charlotte Parratt / Jo, who has worked with companies such as Theatre by the Lake and Freckle Productions.Alex Moran plays Ensign Blades, Arthur and Brenda. He is an excellent puppeteer, having performed in War Horse with the National Theatre. And last but not least, we have Jamie Smelt as Recruiting Sergeant / Georgy / Lieutenant Spicer, who recently performed in Red Ladder Theatre Company’s The Damned United and has worked with The John Godber Company. So all in all, a wonderful, talented bunch!