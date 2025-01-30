Dining with a View on The Shap Mountaineer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vintage Trains are delighted to announce their first train of 2025, The Shap Mountaineer, which gives passengers the chance to experience ‘dining with a view’ onboard their vintage 1960’s carriages on a return trip to Carlisle.

The train will be hauled, unassisted by diesel locomotives, by 45596 ‘Bahamas’ on the ascent of Shap to Carlisle and from Carlisle over the Settle and Carlisle line to Hellifield. During its working life ‘Bahamas’ was briefly based at Carlisle and would have been seen running over the Settle & Carlisle on trains such as the Thames-Clyde Express, so this route will very much be familiar territory for the locomotive.

Pullman Passengers will be able to enjoy a Full English Breakfast on the outward journey before hearing Bahamas working hard up the challenging gradients on the West Coast Mainline. At Carlisle, a city with over 2,000 years of history to discover, passengers will have the chance to stretch their legs before the return train.

On the return journey, over the world-famous and fantastically beautiful Settle and Carlisle, Pullman passengers will be able to sample a 4-Course Dinner menu, while the stunning views of the route, pass by their windows.

Inside one of Vintage Trains' Tourist carriages

Dining options are also available in First Class, featuring Bacon Rolls and Pastries in the morning, with an Afternoon Tea on the return, while those in Tourist can pre-book Bacon Rolls and Afternoon Teas, whilst also visiting the on-board Buffet on the train.

A Vintage Trains spokesperson, said “We are delighted to once again have 45596 ‘Bahamas’ hauling our trains and we would like to once again thank the Bahamas Locomotive Society for allowing us the use of their fantastic locomotive.”

They continue “The Jubilees were strongly associated with the Settle & Carlisle route, hauling the Thames-Clyde Express, so what better way to kickstart our 2025 programme, and our trains celebrating Railway 200, than to have Bahamas retread one of her old stomping grounds in the Settle & Carlisle but also take on the challenging gradient of Shap Summit.”