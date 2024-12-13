Dick Whittington pantomime comes to Preston: Initiate Theatre brings Andrew Sumner's tale to life

By Andrew Sumner
Contributor
Published 13th Dec 2024, 16:49 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 16:56 BST
Dick Whittington in Preston by Initiate Theatreplaceholder image
Dick Whittington in Preston by Initiate Theatre
Dick Whittington comes to Preston! From the company that brought 'Camelot - the Panto' to life last year, comes the adventures of Dick Whittington.

Follow he hero as he seeks his fortune, only to be thwarted by the dastardly King Rat! Will he succeed in his tale, or will the baddie rule over London, and then, the world?!?!

Initiate Theatre bring to life the story of Dick Whittington, written by Andrew Sumner, in this pantomime tale.

Dick Whittington has gone to London with his trusty cat, Tommy Ticklemouse, to seek his fortune, and his Fairy godmother watches over him.

But, the evil King Rat has plans to take over London for himself, and he wants revenge on Tommy Ticklemouse for past events, so he'll stop at nothing to ruin Dick Whittington's plans! Hopefully, with help from his Fairy godmother, as well as Sarah the Cook, Idle Jack & Alice Fitzwarren, Dick will win the day!

