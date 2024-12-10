Dave’s dancing decs return for Rosemere!

The dancing decs of Merlin Close in Heapey village are returning for a second year but in two new shows and with a special jukebox option to again raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The decs – 16,503 festive fairy lights programmed to switch on and off in sequence to a musical mix of Christmas songs and party tunes – are trimming the home, garage and garden of software company project manager Dave Robertson and his wife Tracey.

Their last year’s debut, which came after Dave had spent the previous three years and countless hours working on their programming, raised just over £2,000 for the charity in thanks for treatment Tracey had received at Rosemere Cancer Centre following a diagnosis of breast cancer in the January (2023).

Dave had the first of his this Christmas shows on Sunday evening, 1st December, which he dedicated to his neighbour, retired teacher Jan Ashley. Jan had worked at St John’s CE Primary School, Pemberton, for 35 years until retiring. She passed away of secondary breast cancer in September.

Dave welcome’s visitors to his first Christmas show of the festive season

Dave said: “Tracey and I got to know Jan and her husband Al really well through our last year’s lights. We learned of Jan’s Rosemere connection and in fact, we met lots of people with Rosemere connections we hadn’t been aware of.

“The 1st December would have been Jan’s 60th birthday so it seemed fitting to make our first show a tribute to her. Al, who I am grateful to for the help he gave me putting up the lights, has also agreed to our making this year’s fundraising for Rosemere in Jan’s memory.”

Dave has set up an online fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/david-robertson-xmaslights2024 and outside his home, there is also a plaque with a QR code visitors can scan to donate.

His shows are taking place every Friday and Saturday evening at 7pm throughout December and last approximately 45 minutes. Friday’s show is a Christmas extravaganza with Dave’s lights dancing to favourite Christmas songs while Saturday night’s playlist is pure party.

This year’s dancing decs are raising funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in memory of teacher Jan Ashley

New for this year is a remote jukebox option. On non show evenings between 5 pm and 8 pm, visitors are now able to select a favourite song for the lights to dance to especially for them! At other times, Dave will keep his lights dancing but in silent disco mode so as not disturb his neighbours!

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “I have never seen light shows as intricate and awe-inspiring as Dave’s shows. You have to go and watch.

“We are extremely grateful to Dave for supporting us in memory of his lovely neighbour Jan. Dave has put so much work and extreme wiring into his shows. Last year, they helped connect him and Tracey with their neighbours and this year, we hope that connectivity extends to the whole community.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist radiotherapy and cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

It’s Christmas, Dave and Tracey enjoying their favourite time of the year

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that are beyond limited NHS resources. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk