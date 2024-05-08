Darwen Unites: Roots Community Forum Set to Ignite Change at St. Joseph's Church

On Wednesday, May 29th, the vibrant town of Darwen will be buzzing with anticipation as it hosts the highly anticipated Roots Community Forum at the esteemed venue of St. Joseph's Church & Presbytery Church. This gathering promises to be a pivotal moment for the local community, as it offers a platform for various service providers to converge and engage in meaningful dialogue. With representatives from diverse sectors, ranging from healthcare to social services, the forum aims to empower the voices of individuals in the recovery community, providing them with an invaluable opportunity to express their concerns and aspirations.