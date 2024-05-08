Darwen Unites: Roots Community Forum Set to Ignite Change at St. Joseph's Church
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Wednesday, May 29th, the vibrant town of Darwen will be buzzing with anticipation as it hosts the highly anticipated Roots Community Forum at the esteemed venue of St. Joseph's Church & Presbytery Church. This gathering promises to be a pivotal moment for the local community, as it offers a platform for various service providers to converge and engage in meaningful dialogue. With representatives from diverse sectors, ranging from healthcare to social services, the forum aims to empower the voices of individuals in the recovery community, providing them with an invaluable opportunity to express their concerns and aspirations.
Attendees can expect a dynamic exchange of ideas, as participants collaborate to identify areas for improvement within different services and organisations. This event underscores the spirit of unity and collaboration that defines Darwen, as stakeholders come together with a shared goal of fostering positive change and bettering the lives of community members. Mark your calendars for this momentous occasion, where the collective strength of the community will shine brightly, illuminating the path towards a brighter future for all.
Wednesday 29th May 2024 - From 10am until 3pm
St Joseph‘s Church & Presbytery, Bolton Road, Darwen, BB3 2PG