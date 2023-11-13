News you can trust since 1886
Darts pop-up shop coming to Preston

A unique darts pop-up shop will be coming to various local venues this December.
By Steven EavesContributor
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:53 GMT
Red Rose Darts, a Preston based specialist darts retailer, will be taking its unique "try before you buy" darts pop-up shop to various venues across Preston in December.

For anyone new to darts, Red Rose Darts we will be on hand to give guidance and advice so you can find the right dart to get you underway, without having to break the bank. There will be a big range of low cost darts for those just starting out.

The pop-up shop stocks all leading brands including Winmau, Unicorn, Harrows and Mission, as well as top players including World Champion Michael Smith, Michael Van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Joe Cullen, Danny Noppert, Josh Rock and Lancashire based darts star Dave Chisnall. There will also be a huge range of dart flights, shafts, cases, accessories, dartboards and much more for sale.

Darts pop-up shop coming to Preston. Photo: Red Rose DartsDarts pop-up shop coming to Preston. Photo: Red Rose Darts
Darts pop-up shop coming to Preston. Photo: Red Rose Darts

With Christmas on the horizon, the pop-up shop is a great opportunity to treat yourself or to pick up a gift for the darts fan in your life.

The pop-up shop will take place at the following venues:

Trades Hall, Bamber Bridge - Saturday December 2 (Midday - 4pm)

Wilfrid's Club, Longridge - Saturday December 16 (Midday - 4pm)

RAFA Club Leyland - Saturday December 23 (Midday - 4pm)

