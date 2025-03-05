Cumbrian music festival launches 2025 line-up

Taking place between 30 May – 8 June 2025, Ulverston International Music Festival is a celebration of live music of a wide variety of styles and genres - from classical and folk to jazz and tango - captured through its motto ‘more than classical’.

The programme for 2025 also sees the launch of experiential events including afternoon tea at Levens Hall and dinner at Brantwood (the former home of painter John Ruskin) following on from a unique musical cruise on Coniston’s steam yacht gondola.

Amongst the performers for the 2025 event are impressionist and comic Alistair McGowan who has turned his hand to piano recitals, taking place on 31 May at the Victoria Hall, Grange-over-Sands. Meanwhile, fellow celebrity pianist Peter Donohoe, winner of the Tchaikovsky Piano Competition, will also be giving a solo performance at Ulverston Parish Church on the launch evening.

Delia Stevens and Will Pound add their own unique folk style to classical works at Ulverston’s Coro on 1 June, whilst some of Europe’s top instrumentalists come together at Ulverston Parish Church on 3 June.

Back by popular demand are Alberto Mesirca, performing solo guitar pieces all written by Spanish composers, and cellist Maja Bogdanovic, with a recital of famous cello sonatas.

Towards the end of the week, expect Americana from the likes of bandoneonist Marcelo Nisinman in ‘Tango ‘Til Twilight’ and jazz artists Claire Martin and Rob Barron celebrating the works of George Gershwin.

Ulverston International Music Festival continues to welcome visitors of all ages and encourages young people to attend through its offer of heavily discounted ticket prices for under 30s. Once again toddlers will be treated to their own special free event as ‘Tunes 4 Tots’ returns on 7 June to Ulverston Parish Church, a fun and interactive concert for under 5s which fosters engagement with live music through mine, singing, dancing and movement.

The annual event is spreading its wings further than ever and will see concerts and recitals scheduled at venues right across south Cumbria, including on a cruise boat and in a hilltop monument.

Commenting on the 2025 festival, founding artistic director Anthony Hewitt explained: “We’re really excited to launch innovative formats and experiential events this year which pair live music with fine food. More of our venues offer an element of an outdoor experience too, in which we can share with our audience the unique opportunity to connect music with nature and the outdoors. We’re aiming to reach new audiences by creating a vibrant and exciting way in which we absorb and appreciate the incredible talent of our international artists.”

Tickets are on sale now, with a special under 30s price of £5 offered for the majority of events.