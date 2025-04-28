Croston's Very First Food & Drink Festival!

By Lisa Lilley
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 19:33 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 08:20 BST
Get ready for a day of delicious culinary delights and family fun at Croston's very first Food & Drink Festival! On Sunday, May 4th, 2025, from 10am to 4pm, Croston Old School and St Michael & All Angel’s Church will open their doors to welcome you to an unforgettable event. Join us as we bring the whole village together for a day filled with mouth-watering street food, gingerbread, chocolate, cheese, preserves, cakes, ice cream, ceramics, gifts, a bar, and so much more!

Event Highlights:

• Over 25 Small Business Stallholders: Discover the finest local produce and handmade treasures.

• Live Music: Enjoy live performances from a variety of talented local artists that will keep the festival spirit high.

Croston Old SchoolCroston Old School
• Chef Demonstrations: Watch a local chef Davina Parker from High Class Catering, showcase her culinary skills and pick up some fantastic cooking tips and recipes.

• Family Activities: Facepainting, crafts, and a children's trail to keep the little ones entertained.

• Picnic in the woods:Bring your picnic blankets and enjoy a relaxing time in the beautiful woods with your family.

Venue Details:

A Family Trail will be at the eventA Family Trail will be at the event
• Croston Old School: Church Street, Croston, PR26 9HA

• St Michael & All Angel’s Church: Church Street, Croston, PR26 9HA

Date & Time:

• Sunday, May 4th, 2025

Croston Food & Drink Festival - Sunday 4th May 2025Croston Food & Drink Festival - Sunday 4th May 2025
• 10am - 4pm

• Free Entry

Lisa Lilley, Centre Manager at Croston Old School, shares her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to bring something fresh and exhilarating to Croston this year! Collaborating with our amazing local small businesses has been a joy, and we can't wait to see everyone come together for a day of fun, food, and festivities. It's going to be an unforgettable celebration!"

Stay Connected:

• Instagram: @crostonoldschool

• Facebook: @crostonoldschool

#crostonoldschool #crostonfoodanddrinkfestival

For further images or details regarding the event, please email [email protected]. For more information on Croston Old School, visit www.crostonoldschool.org.

