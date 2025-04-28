Croston's Very First Food & Drink Festival!
Event Highlights:
• Over 25 Small Business Stallholders: Discover the finest local produce and handmade treasures.
• Live Music: Enjoy live performances from a variety of talented local artists that will keep the festival spirit high.
• Chef Demonstrations: Watch a local chef Davina Parker from High Class Catering, showcase her culinary skills and pick up some fantastic cooking tips and recipes.
• Family Activities: Facepainting, crafts, and a children's trail to keep the little ones entertained.
• Picnic in the woods:Bring your picnic blankets and enjoy a relaxing time in the beautiful woods with your family.
Venue Details:
• Croston Old School: Church Street, Croston, PR26 9HA
• St Michael & All Angel’s Church: Church Street, Croston, PR26 9HA
Date & Time:
• Sunday, May 4th, 2025
• 10am - 4pm
• Free Entry
Lisa Lilley, Centre Manager at Croston Old School, shares her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to bring something fresh and exhilarating to Croston this year! Collaborating with our amazing local small businesses has been a joy, and we can't wait to see everyone come together for a day of fun, food, and festivities. It's going to be an unforgettable celebration!"
Stay Connected:
For further images or details regarding the event, please email [email protected]. For more information on Croston Old School, visit www.crostonoldschool.org.