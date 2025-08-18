Croston’s first community art fair

Feather & Twigs, the beloved lifestyle store rooted in the heart of Croston, Lancashire, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural Community Art Fair, a vibrant celebration of local artists and the natural beauty of the British countryside.

This thoughtfully curated event will showcase the work of talented local artists who specialise in mixed media, producing pieces that reflect the rich textures, wildlife, and landscapes of the region. From evocative moss land and village scenes to intricate depictions of native flora and fauna, and wildlife the fair promises a diverse and inspiring collection that speaks to the soul of rural life.

“Supporting local artists and artisans has always been at the heart of our mission,” said Catherine Titherington-Teale owner of Feather & Twigs. “This art fair is a natural extension of our commitment to community, creativity, and local artisan sourcing. We’re thrilled to provide a platform for these incredible artists to sell their work and to invite our customers to engage with the stories behind the art.”

Founded with a passion for sustainability, storytelling, and beautifully crafted goods, Feather & Twigs has grown into a trusted destination for conscious consumers seeking thoughtful, meaningful artisan products. The store’s audience includes design lovers, ethical shoppers, and community-minded individuals who value authenticity and craftsmanship.

The Community Art Fair marks the beginning of what Feather & Twigs hopes will become a regular tradition—bringing together artists, customers, and neighbours to celebrate the creative spirit that thrives in Lancashire. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists, explore their work, and purchase original and limited pieces that reflect the heritage and charm of the local landscape.

Event Details:

Location:

Date: 27th and 28th September 2025

Time: 10-4pm

Link to Facebook event page

https://www.facebook.com/share/1F1tFpYnWW/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Admission: Free

1 . Contributed Robin in pen and ink by Croston resident Ian Grime Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Croston pack horse bridge and church by David Jenkins one of the local artists Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Zak Last plein air artist painting Church Street Croston Photo: Submitted Photo Sales