Crafty vintage to host series of Christmas markets and festive events across Lancashire

Crafty Vintage, the region’s leading event organiser for artisan markets and community gatherings, is proud to announce its 2024 lineup of Christmas markets and festive events across Lancashire.

With events scheduled in Darwen, Whalley, Wrea Green, and more, this year’s Crafty Vintage Christmas series promises to be a major boost for local businesses, artisans, and communities. Each event offers a unique experience, combining shopping, entertainment, and family-friendly fun, aimed at drawing both residents and visitors to support Lancashire’s local economy.

“We’re thrilled to bring these festive markets to Lancashire communities,” says Laura Johnson, Director of Crafty Vintage. “These events provide a platform for local artisans and independent businesses, while also creating magical experiences for families and shoppers. It’s all about celebrating the creativity and community spirit that Lancashire is known for.”

Event Highlights

Christmas Characters On Darwen Market Square

Darwen Christmas Lights Switch On & Festive Markets• Date: Saturday, 16th November 2024• Location: Darwen Market Square. BB3 1BH Time 10 AM - 8 PM

The festive season in Lancashire kicks off in style with Darwen’s annual Christmas Lights Switch On. This highly anticipated event will feature a live PA and DJ set by K-Klass, creating a vibrant atmosphere for all ages. The market will showcase local traders offering seasonal treats, holiday gifts, and crafts, attracting families and holiday shoppers alike to Darwen’s town centre.

Oakhill & Crafty Vintage Christmas Market• Date: Saturday, 30th November 2024• Location: Oakhill School and Nursery, Whalley. BB7 9AFB Time: 11 AM – 4 PMB7 9AFThis family-friendly event, set in the scenic grounds of Oakhill School, will feature over 40 stalls, each offering handmade gifts, vintage treasures, and festive treats. Families can enjoy seasonal music, a visit from Santa, and children’s craft activities. This market is an ideal setting for local vendors and independent makers to reach new audiences in Whalley and beyond.

Whalley Artisan Festive Market• Date: Sunday, 1st December 2024• Location: Swan Pub Car Park, Whalley. BB7 2EU Time: 11 AM - 4PMA celebration of artisanal craftsmanship, the Whalley Artisan Festive Market brings together local creators, offering handcrafted jewelry, art, home decor, and gourmet treats. Set in the charming heart of Whalley, this market provides a welcoming space for local artisans to showcase their work, attracting shoppers seeking unique and high-quality Christmas gifts.

Crafty Vintage Christmas Markets at Blackburns Farm• Dates: Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th December 2024• Location: Blackburns Farm, Ribby Road, Wrea Green, Preston, PR4 2PA Time: 10 AM - 4PMHeld over two days, the Blackburns Farm Christmas Market offers a rustic and festive experience for visitors, with stalls from local traders, live entertainment, and family activities. The picturesque farm setting provides an ideal backdrop for holiday shopping and family outings, drawing visitors from across the region and encouraging spending in the local economy.

Crafty Vintage Christmas Markets at Crow Wood. B12 0RD• Date: Sunday, 15th December 2024• Location: Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort Time: 10 AM – 4 PMSet within the luxurious Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, this final Christmas market of the season caters to last-minute shoppers with a selection of high-quality artisanal gifts and festive decorations. The resort’s beautiful setting and the market’s upscale atmosphere make it a popular destination for families and holiday enthusiasts alike.

Supporting Lancashire’s Local Economy

Crafty Vintage’s Christmas events provide a significant economic boost for local artisans, independent businesses, and food vendors, offering a platform for exposure and sales during the busiest shopping season of the year. By encouraging visitors to shop local and support small businesses, Crafty Vintage is helping to drive the local economy and promote Lancashire as a vibrant, creative community.

Dan Johnson, promoter at Crafty Vintage, added:“Each event we organise is designed not only to create memorable experiences but to drive local spending and foster growth for Lancashire’s small businesses. We’re dedicated to building a platform for makers, crafters, and independent traders who are the backbone of our community.”

Crafty Vintage’s events are known for their community focus, drawing visitors from both within Lancashire and further afield. The markets are expected to attract thousands of attendees, providing a positive economic impact on local hospitality, retail, and tourism sectors. The collaborative nature of the events, which often includes partnerships with local schools, choirs, and entertainment groups, highlights the community spirit that Crafty Vintage aims to promote.

Additional Information: For more details on Crafty Vintage Christmas markets, please visit Crafty Vintage’s website or follow us on social media for the latest updates.