Crafty Vintage returns to Lancashire for the Easter weekend to provide fun for all ages

Crafty Vintage, the beloved celebration of artisanal craftsmanship and vintage treasures, is set to make a triumphant return to Lancashire this Easter Weekend. The events promise a vibrant atmosphere filled with creativity, community spirit, and a plethora of unique finds.

Alongside the artisanal offerings, children will have the opportunity to participate in Easter-themed entertainment and crafts, making it the perfect destination for families and friends to spend a leisurely day together.

On Easter Saturday, March 30th, the Darwen Artisan Market will once again grace the historic Darwen Market Square, transforming it into a bustling hub of creativity and commerce. Visitors can expect a curated selection of artisanal goods, from handmade crafts to delectable treats, all amidst the charming backdrop of Darwen's architectural heritage.

Then, on Easter Sunday, March 31st, the enchanting Whalley Artisan Market will return to the Swan Pub Car Park. Nestled in the heart of Whalley, this market promises a delightful array of locally crafted goods, delicious fare, and live entertainment.

Crafty Vintage has long been celebrated for its ability to showcase the best of Lancashire's artisanal talent while fostering a sense of community and connection among visitors and vendors alike. As one of the region's most anticipated events.

”We're thrilled to bring Crafty Vintage back to Lancashire this Easter Weekend," said co-founder, Laura Johnson. "After a challenging period for everyone, we can't wait to once again create a space where creativity flourishes, friendships are made, and memories are cherished. With special Easter-themed entertainment and crafts for children, it's shaping up to be an unforgettable weekend for all."

Crafty Vintage invites everyone to join in the festivities and support the local artisans and businesses that make Lancashire's creative scene so vibrant. Whether you're a seasoned collector or simply looking for a fun day out, Crafty Vintage has something for everyone.