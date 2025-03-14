Crafty Vintage Easter weekender returns to Blackburns Farm for a family-filled celebration

Get ready for an unforgettable Easter weekend as Crafty Vintage brings its much-loved Easter Weekender to the stunning Blackburns Farm Nurseries and Wildlife Centre in Wrea Green! Taking place on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, this vibrant event promises a weekend packed with an artisan market, live entertainment, delicious street food, and Easter-themed fun for the whole family.

A Celebration of Creativity and Community

Crafty Vintage has become synonymous with supporting local makers and bringing people together through shared experiences. This year’s Easter Weekender will feature:

Artisan Market: Discover unique, handcrafted goods from talented independent traders.

Easter Egg hunt at Blackburns Farm

Street Food and Drinks: Savor mouthwatering food and refreshing drinks from local vendors.

Live Entertainment: Enjoy performances from live musicians and entertainers throughout the day.

Kids’ Crafty Corner: Let the little ones explore their creative side with free arts and crafts activities.

Easter Egg Hunt: Join the hunt for hidden Easter treasures and win prizes!

"We’re thrilled to bring Crafty Vintage back to Blackburns Farm this Easter," said Laura E Johnson Director at Crafty Vintage. "It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the season with friends and family, while also supporting local artists and businesses."

Perfect Setting at Blackburns Farm

Nestled in the heart of the Lancashire countryside, Blackburns Farm offers the ideal backdrop for this lively celebration. Located just a short drive from Lytham and Preston, the farm’s beautiful grounds provide a relaxing and family-friendly atmosphere.

Join the Fun!

Celebrate Easter in style with Crafty Vintage and create lasting memories with your loved ones. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect gift, sampling delicious treats, or soaking up the live music, the Crafty Vintage Easter Weekender is not to be missed!

Please note this event is free, however we do advise to obtain advance free tickets to ensure entry at the time you would like. NB Priority is given to ticket holders at peak times.

Free tickets and event info: www.craftyvintage.com/blackburns-farm-easter-weekender