Count down on to Steve Royle cutting ribbon ahead of 2024 Rainbow Ramble

The fantastic 5 mile walk (or run!), supported by Fletchers Group, is taking place on Saturday 20th April 2023, starting and finishing at Bishop Rawstorne High School, Croston. Registration is open from 8.45 am and everyone will be off at 10 am when Steve cuts the ribbon. It will be a colourful day with participants in their Rainbow Hub t shirts and there will be a prize for the best fancy dress.

And there's something for all family with entertainment and a raffle whilst the participants register and warm up with Rockbox Fitness qualified instructor, Rachel Burrows. Live music will be provided by WD40, and the children can meet some of the Disney characters provided by Luna Lush, enjoy Ebublio Bubble Fun and have their faces painted in an array of colours and pictures thanks to CL Medilaw.

Refreshments including burgers, ice cream, hot and cold drinks will be available thanks to Lourdes Deli and Crowd Safety Solutions will help with parking and assistance along the route.

Steve Royle will start the Rainbow Ramble 2024

The advance booking entry fee for the Ramble is £15 for adults (16 and over) and £5 for children, free for those in wheelchairs and pushchairs. Dogs welcome. Entry on the day will be £20 for adults and £10 for children. Entrants will receive a confirmation email containing event instructions, training information, fundraising tips and a sponsor form. They will also receive a t shirt when they arrive and a medal on completion.

Anyone who would still like to book a place can do so online until Friday 19th April at 5 pm at https://www.rainbowhub.org/event/rainbowramble/

Or you can sign up on the day