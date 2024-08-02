Cornelia Connelly: blissful bride to notorious nun! Dramatically presented by Judy Beeston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tuesday 20 August 2024 2:00 PM - 3:15 Central Methodist ChurchLune Street, Preston, Lancashire PR1 2NLA fascinating true story brought to life by Judy in the role of her one-time friend turned nemesis Emily Bowles. A story which will surprise, sadden and shock you. If you have seen Edith Rigby’s story presented in role by Judy, you will find Cornelia’s story even more compelling.

A wife, the mother of five children, a nun, an abbess, who founded the religious order ‘The Society of Holy Child Jesus’ in 1846 which Cornelia said was ‘founded on her broken heart’.

Two years later the Jesuits in Preston invited the Society to take responsibility for Preston parish schools.

Cornelia was the driving force behind the establishment of Catholic education for girls and the opening of the Holy Child Jesus Convent and School in 1875 in Winckley Square.

Four images of Cornelia. Top left portrait on her wedding day. Bottom right Abbess.

A nun who was taken to court by her estranged husband for the reinstatement of conjugal rights.

A truly remarkable woman who had a significant impact on education in Preston. But her personal life was traumatic and stressful until she died.

£5 on the door or book in advance to be assured of a place. Problem Booking contact [email protected]

Book tickets here.