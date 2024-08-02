Cornelia Connelly: blissful bride to notorious nun! Dramatically presented by Judy Beeston
A wife, the mother of five children, a nun, an abbess, who founded the religious order ‘The Society of Holy Child Jesus’ in 1846 which Cornelia said was ‘founded on her broken heart’.
Two years later the Jesuits in Preston invited the Society to take responsibility for Preston parish schools.
Cornelia was the driving force behind the establishment of Catholic education for girls and the opening of the Holy Child Jesus Convent and School in 1875 in Winckley Square.
A nun who was taken to court by her estranged husband for the reinstatement of conjugal rights.
A truly remarkable woman who had a significant impact on education in Preston. But her personal life was traumatic and stressful until she died.
