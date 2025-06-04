Community showcase - A popular event returns to Burnley Tesco

By Mukhtar Mirza
Contributor
Published 4th Jun 2025, 21:23 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 08:36 BST
Join in the community for a fun-filled day at the Community Pop-up Event at your local Tesco Supermarket, on Saturday, June 14 from 10am to 4pm. This annual event promises a day of great community spirit, fun-filled and entertaining with live music, community groups, arts & Craft stalls, making it a perfect place for people to come together and celebrate community.

A not-to-be-missed event!

On Saturday, June 14, from 10am to 4pm, Burnley Tesco Extra will be hosting their annual Community Pop-Up Event.

This event will be a fantastic opportunity for local charities and voluntary organisations to showcase the work they do in the community.

Tesco Extra store will be inviting a vast array of groups who are working with Tesco across Burnley and the surrounding areas. It's a great platform to raise awareness, recruit volunteers and kick start fundraising. Groups will be able to network with other organisations and engage directly with Tesco shoppers about their community activities.

Live music, entertainment, crafts and face painting are also planned for the event.

Previous events at the supermarket have proved to be very popular, drawing crowds who have enjoyed a great sense of community spirit

Its an opportunity for all to discover some of the amazing work being done in the community and to get more involved with volunteering work.

For further information you can contact Tesco's Community Champion, Mukhtar Mirza on 07460 401279 or pop into the store for a friendly chat.

Tesco to host the popular Community Pop-up Event Photo: Submitted

VIC Choir entertaing the crowds at last year's event

VIC Choir entertaing the crowds at last year's event Photo: Submitted

Former Burnley Mayor Raja Arif Khan talking to Rossendale & Burnley Mountain Rescue Team

Former Burnley Mayor Raja Arif Khan talking to Rossendale & Burnley Mountain Rescue Team Photo: Submitted

Former Burnley Mayor Shah Hussain with Tesco staff and Stall Holders

Former Burnley Mayor Shah Hussain with Tesco staff and Stall Holders Photo: Submitted

