Comedy legend Dave is just the tonic for Rosemere

Much loved comedian, writer and actor Dave Spikey is bringing his hugely successful “Life in a Northern Town” stand-up show to East Lancashire to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave, best known for his role of Jerry St Clair in Phoenix Nights, which he co-wrote with Peter Kay, is taking to the stage at Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Thursday, 29th January 2026. All proceeds from the show will be donated to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which has become a cause close to Dave’s heart.

Dave, who was born in Bolton, said: “My fantastic kid brother Peter was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma when he was 20 and given little chance of survival but after aggressive chemo and radiotherapy at The Christie, he pulled through. He was in remission for over 25 years against all the odds. This gave him time to marry and raise two lovely children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, he relapsed with liver cancer, most likely triggered by his aggressive chemotherapy, and attended Rosemere Cancer Centre for scans and treatment. I brought him on several occasions because he could no longer drive. He died in 2008 just short of his 50th birthday.”

Dave in his promo photo for his “Life in a Northern Town” stand-up show

Dave continued: “In recent years I visited a fan, Emma, who was undergoing chemo there and contacted me to ask if I would join her during a session and cheer her up a bit ! Emma was a beautiful, vivacious, brave lady with a young family who on the day, turned the tables on me and cheered me up considerably. It was an immense sadness when I learned that she didn’t make it.

“In recent weeks I have again sat in a chemo session with one of my very best friends ever and once again, was hugely impressed by the upbeat staff, who generate such a welcoming environment and bring smiles to every face despite the underlying worry and sadness of their situations. That is all in addition to the wonderful work they do in contributing to research and clinical trials. I decided on the spot to donate all the profits from my Burnley show to Rosemere.”

Tickets for Dave’s Burnley show are available from the venue via https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873674300 or by telephoning the theatre’s box office on 01282 664400. They are priced at £24.50 each or £22 for concessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We’re delighted at the prospect of Dave performing his latest stand-up show to help raise funds. Dave’s show will be the perfect January tonic in so many ways.”

Dave Spikey, who is performing early next year in support of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, a cause close to his heart

Dave, who worked for the NHS for 32 years and was Chief Biomedical Scientist in Haematology at the Royal Bolton Hospital before switching to show business full-time, is no stranger to championing local charities and good causes.

Every show he tours, Dave donates the proceeds from two performances so besides supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Dave will also raise funds for Animals Asia, which he has been involved with for many years, through his appearance at Stockport Plaza the following evening on Friday, 30th January. Other causes Dave has performed for include Derian House Children’s Hospice and Bolton-based domestic abuse charity Endeavour.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk