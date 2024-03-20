Comedy award nominee Phil Ellis brings his latest tour show to Lancashire this April
He says “Do you like comedy? Do you like shows? What are your thoughts on excellence? If you like all three, then Phil Ellis’s Excellent Comedy Show is the excellent comedy show for you!”
Nominated for the 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Award and winner of the 2023 Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality the show will be performed in Chorley Theatre’s Studio space on Friday 12th April.
In his funniest, most creative and cost-effective show to date, Phil digs deeper than ever before to bring audiences a truly Excellent Comedy Show, delivering superbly crafted stand-up, show-stopping hit songs, and hilarious heart-warming revelations.
One of the top 20 best reviewed shows of the 2023 Fringe, this is an evening of barnstorming stand-up and fun from the North West’s most punctual working-class comedian.
Phil co-wrote and starred in three series of his own BBC Radio 4 sitcom Phil Ellis is Trying, alongside Johnny Vegas, Alexei Sayle, Jack Dee, Lee Mack, and Sean Lock. TV appearances include The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), Roast Battle (Comedy Central) and There She Goes (BBC Two),
After meeting incredible critical acclaim for his Edinburgh Panel Prize winning show, Funz and Gamez, it was broadcast as part of BBC Radio 4’s Fresh from the Fest and BBC Comedy Feeds (BBC Three).
Tickets are £15 from www.chorleytheatre.com