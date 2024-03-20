Comedy award nominee Phil Ellis brings his latest tour show to Lancashire this April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He says “Do you like comedy? Do you like shows? What are your thoughts on excellence? If you like all three, then Phil Ellis’s Excellent Comedy Show is the excellent comedy show for you!”

Nominated for the 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Award and winner of the 2023 Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality the show will be performed in Chorley Theatre’s Studio space on Friday 12th April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his funniest, most creative and cost-effective show to date, Phil digs deeper than ever before to bring audiences a truly Excellent Comedy Show, delivering superbly crafted stand-up, show-stopping hit songs, and hilarious heart-warming revelations.

Phil Ellis

One of the top 20 best reviewed shows of the 2023 Fringe, this is an evening of barnstorming stand-up and fun from the North West’s most punctual working-class comedian.

Phil co-wrote and starred in three series of his own BBC Radio 4 sitcom Phil Ellis is Trying, alongside Johnny Vegas, Alexei Sayle, Jack Dee, Lee Mack, and Sean Lock. TV appearances include The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), Roast Battle (Comedy Central) and There She Goes (BBC Two),

After meeting incredible critical acclaim for his Edinburgh Panel Prize winning show, Funz and Gamez, it was broadcast as part of BBC Radio 4’s Fresh from the Fest and BBC Comedy Feeds (BBC Three).